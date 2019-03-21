Groundbreaking for RCC’s new teaching facility

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Rogue Community College takes a major step towards an addition at its Table Rock campus.
Wednesday, was the official groundbreaking for the “Health Professions Center.”
It will house the school’s clinical health care programs including nursing.
The over 3500 square foot teaching facility cost around 21 million dollars and was made possible by multiple donors including Allcare and Asante.
“This is a new build from the ground up and it’s the first time RCC has built anything brand new on their own in Jackson County,” said Kathy Kemper-Pelle, RCC president.
The project is expected to be done by the summer of 2020 and open for classes starting in the fall.
Classes in the program currently take place in Grants Pass.
