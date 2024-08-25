Group holds ‘Not Another Bomb’ rally in Ashland Plaza Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. – A group of citizens were out raising awareness and calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

Multiple activist groups in the Rogue Valley came together Saturday at the Ashland Plaza from 10 until 2 for a solidarity rally.

Their message… Not another bomb… Calling for an embargo on U.S. arms to Israel.

The movement joined Ashland resident Barry Peckham, who has been at the Ashland Plaza every Saturday for months, waving his sign in solidarity with those he feels are being mistreated.

“I’ve been here for 32 weeks on Saturdays from 10 to 12.” Peckham told NBC 5. “I just couldn’t sit at home and not do something.”

It does something for me and i think it May just remind people that, ya know, there’s something else going on.

Sign wavers say the reaction from the public was positive, with many honking in support as they passed.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.