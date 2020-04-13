Group of Californians cited for not sheltering in place

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KNTV) – A California police chief isn’t playing around when it comes to sheltering in place.
Andrew Mills is the top cop in Santa Cruz. He recently tweeted out a photo showing a group of men who received $1,000 fines for not staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The State of California has been under a shelter-in-place order for weeks now and Chief Mills said he doesn’t understand why people aren’t “getting it.” He explained, “We’ve written a lot of tickets because we want people to stay home. What’s not clear? The governor, the public health officers, every city and county in the region has said stay home. So, driving over to Santa Cruz to grab a beer is not the thing to do… so they got tickets.”
So far, officers have written dozens of citations to people who aren’t staying home.