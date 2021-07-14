Home
Growth of Jack Fire in Douglas County slows

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Favorable weather has helped crews get a handle on the Jack Fire in Douglas County.

The wildfire was first reported on Monday, July 5 about 30 miles east of Glide. By July 14, the fire covered 13,907 acres.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity allowed firefighters to contain 15% of the Jack Fire. Wednesday, crews will reportedly focus on holding and reinforcing lines around the fire as mop-up operations continue.

Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend, and Eagle Rock campgrounds are under Level 3 evacuation orders along with the community of Dry Creek and residences on Illahee Road.

243 structures remain threatened by the Jack Fire.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JackFire2021

