“Grumpy Cat” passes away

(CNN) – The feline that was arguably the internet’s most popular cat has died.
The owners of “Grumpy Cat” announced on Twitter that the 7-year-old passed away Tuesday due to complications from a urinary tract infection.
Grumpy Cat, whose real name was “Tardar Sauce,” had feline dwarfism, which the owners said likely accounted for her distinctive facial features.
She first became an internet celebrity in 2012, when her owners posted photos and videos of her on Reddit and YouTube.
Over the years, Grumpy Cat-inspired art projects, shoes and other merchandise.
She also served as a “spokescat” for cat food brand Friskies.
At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had more than 12 million followers combined on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
In a statement, her owners said Grumpy Cat helped millions of people smile even when times were tough.