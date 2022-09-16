Gubernatorial candidate Johnson spends nearly $1 million to get on ballot

SALEM, Ore. – Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for Oregon governor, reportedly spent about $900,000 to gather signatures to earn her place on the November ballot.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000 to do the work.

The former state lawmaker faces former Oregon House Speaker and Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and former Oregon House Minority Leader and Republican nominee Christine Drazan in the race for Oregon governor.

