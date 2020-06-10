Guidelines issued for Oregon’s upcoming school year

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s educational leaders formally announced guidance for the upcoming school year.
The Oregon Department of Education said the initial 2020-2021 “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance will help develop an operational blueprint for students and staff returning to classrooms this fall.
“Returning to school in the fall will not look the same as it did before COVID-19,” Governor Kate Brown said. “What the Oregon Department of Education has established is a process for school districts to listen to the community and develop health and safety plans that make sense for each district, each school, and each student.”
For the next school year, each school will work within their respective districts to develop a plan that’s tailored to local needs. Each blueprint must address essential elements including public health protocols. The blueprints would require each school to determine whether they’ll teach students on-site, online, or through a hybrid model.
The “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance requires a minimum of 35 square feet per person, per classroom, with six feet of social distancing between people. It also allows for scheduling modifications to limit the number of people within classrooms. Students will likely be placed in stable groups to better monitor and control the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will not be allowed on campus.
Face coverings are recommended, but not required.
The guidance is effective immediately and will remain in effect through June 30, 2021, unless it’s replaced by further instructions.
