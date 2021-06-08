Guilty plea entered in greenway arson case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to starting a fire on the Bear Creek Greenway earlier this year.
Police said on May 18, 26-year-old Colin Duff was camping and burning trash in the 800 block of North Riverside Avenue near the creek when the fire got out of control. It threatened a nearby home before it was put out by firefighters.
Duff was arrested for reckless burning in the early morning hours of May 27.
On June 8, Duff pleaded guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangering. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days in jail for the arson charge, the maximum amount allowed under Oregon law, prosecutors said. He’ll serve an additional 30 days for the misdemeanor reckless endangering charge.