Guitar Weekend teaches and develop skills for locals

MEDFORD, Ore.– Flamenco, bossa nova, blues. Those were just some of the styles that students were able to learn at Britt’s fourth annual Guitar Weekend.
Seven instructors, with years of extensive guitar work under their belts, gave students a full weekend of immersive study into various styles of guitar playing.
Ranging from beginners to advanced, young and old from across the valley showed up to learn and improve their skills.
“One of the easiest things is that they want to learn it. That’s what makes it easy,” said Vicki Genfan, one of the instructors. “One of the hardest things is something I teach is called a thumb slap. I can’t figure out why, after 30 years, I can’t figure out why it’s really hard for some people to do a thumb slap.”
The event culminated in a performance with all seven teachers playing together. Plans to return again next year are in the works, but organizers say they are not entirely certain if it will come back.
