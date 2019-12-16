Gun buyback hosted in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – There was a large turnout Saturday when law enforcement in Gilroy, California hosted the first gun buyback in south Santa Clara County in 25 years.
The buyback came just months after the mass shooting at the town’s garlic festival and another deadly shooting in nearby Morgan Hill. Those communities came out and rallied behind a gun buyback to help keep their community safe.
Law enforcement agencies weren’t sure what kind of response they’d get. Deputy District Attorney Josue Fuentes said, “We had over 70 cars waiting when we opened at 9 a.m. Within the first hour, we had already given out $20,000.”
Diana Dragt said she was motivated by the recent shootings in Morgan Hill and the Gilroy Garlic Festival. “Since we’ve had so much gun violence, I just wanted to get rid of them, period,” she said.
“My husband passed away. I had a gun in the house. I didn’t want to take a chance somebody would break in and use that gun.”
The buyback process was anonymous, no questions asked. Officers checked to see if any of the guns were lost or stolen. If not, they’ll be destroyed and most importantly, off the streets.
Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard said, “We want to get guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns. Children, criminals, people with mental issues.”
The participants get $200 for what police classify as an “assault weapon,” $100 for a working handgun, rifle or shotgun.
Fuentes said, “This just shows there is a willingness in our community that there are unwanted firearms out there and people just don t know how to get rid of their guns.”
Police said the turnout exceeded expectations. 493 firearms in total were turned in that includes 26 “assault weapons,” 205 handguns, and the rest were rifles and shotguns.