Gun control legislation passes Oregon House

SALEM, Ore. – New gun control legislation has passed the Oregon House and will now head to the Oregon Senate.
House Bill 4145A would make it more difficult for persons with a history of domestic violence to buy a gun. Currently, Oregon law prohibits those with a violent history from buying a gun if they are related to or live with their victim.
This leaves the so-called “Boyfriend Loophole” for those who may be in a relationship but are not living with their significant other. Brown’s proposal would close that loophole by modifying state law to include those who used to live with their victim or those who are still in an intimate relationship.
On February 15, the Oregon State Legislature announced the pass of HB4145A in the House. The bill passed 37 to 23 and now goes to the Oregon Senate for consideration.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has expressed her support of the bill on multiple occasions and is expected to sign it should it pass through the legislature.
Jackson County Deputy District Attorney Lucy Durst said this change would further align with how they charge domestic assault cases.
“When we’re charging say… a criminal assault in the fourth degree, a boyfriend is considered a family or household member,” Durst said.
Brown’s proposal would also add gun-purchasing restrictions on people who have been convicted of misdemeanor stalking.
Additionally, it would make sure the “appropriate authorities” are notified when a person who falls under the restrictions tries to buy a gun and have the state track information about those cases to learn where the reporting system can be improved.