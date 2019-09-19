Colt to halt manufacture of AR-15 style rifles for consumer market

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (NBC) – Gun manufacturer Colt will suspend the production of their AR-15 style rifles for consumer purchase.
President and CEO Dennis Veilleux said in a statement there’s already an adequate supply of modern sporting rifles on the American market. In addition, he said Colt’s commitment to high-volume government contracts is maxing out their capacity for rifles.
“At the end of the day,” Veilleux said, “we believe it is good sense to follow consumer demand and to adjust as market dynamics change. Colt has been a stout supporter of the Second Amendment for over 180 years, remains so, and will continue to provide its customers with the finest quality firearms in the world.”
Colt will continue to manufacture pistols and revolvers for the civilian market.