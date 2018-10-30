Gun shot fired midday in West Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore.– A West Medford neighborhood received an abrupt disruption on Saturday when shots were fired in broad daylight.
According to people in the area at the time of the shooting, a car drove by a house on the 900 block of Alta Street and fired one shot. No one was injured but those NBC5 News spoke with from the neighborhood were shocked to see something like this happen.
“Was that really a gunshot or was that a firecracker, it was just not a high caliber weapon I don’t think,” said Jean Boone. She says she was walking down the street with her grandson when she heard the shot. “Just something small but still, I felt like that was a gun and just grabbed my grandson and took off.”
Medford Police say this is still an active investigation and would not comment further.
