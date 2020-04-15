Gunfire reported in Canyonville

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Authorities responded to reports of gunfire in Canyonville Wednesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, there were several reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Southwest Fourth Place, alongside I-5 Exit 98.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene, with residents asked to shelter in place.
As of 11:00 a.m., the scene was still active and the public was advised to avoid the area.
Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down due to the response. For updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.