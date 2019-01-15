Gunmen attack hotel in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (NBCNC) – Authorities in Kenya say the hotel complex in Nairobi attacked by extremist gunmen Tuesday has been evacuated and secured. But the country’s interior minister gave no details on a casualty toll or account for the attackers.
Witnesses reported seeing up to five bodies at the scene.
A reporter and photographer for Norwegian television were about 100 yards away when the attack began.
Photographer Robert Lutta narrated the scene as he watched people fleeing gunfire in the complex.
The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, but NBC News has not verified the claim.
Security camera video shows that at least four assailants took part in the attack.
The video released to local media shows heavily armed men walking calmly through the compound.
The assailants wearing paramilitary-style outfits can be seen splitting up and going in different directions.
Two of the gunmen are seen shooting in the direction of a car.
Kenyan authorities have not said how many attackers were involved and whether any remain at large.
Kenyan Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I stated, “I can now report that we have secured all the buildings that had been affected by these events. The security teams have evacuated scores of Kenyans and other nationalities from the buildings. We are now in the final stages of mopping up the area and securing evidence and documenting the consequences of these unfortunate events.”