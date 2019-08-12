“Guns, God, and Liberty” rally held in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPIC/CNN) – Beliefs on signs expressed many different political positions at a recent rally held in Eugene.
KPIC spoke to a supporter of the God, Guns and Liberty Group. He showed up early with two other supporters. He says he’s proud to come out and stand up for the second amendment.
An attendee who wanted to be known only as “Tony” said, “We’re just making sure everybody knows you have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms… period! End of discussion. When these people that are out here protesting, when they’re being hurt, robbed, raped, murdered, they call somebody with a gun to come and protect them. So, this is ridiculous.”
Tony wanted to make the group’s intention clear for their rally and to all other sides of it. “We’re not here to cause fights, arguments, break windows, throw bricks, call people names we’re just here for our Second Amendment protections,” he said.
The rally was rich, full of culture and music, as some spoke out in opposition of each other.
Patrick Kavaney said he thinks it’s bad timing for people to be holding a gun-rights rally. “I think it’s provocative for people to show up a week after El Paso loaded with heat. So, I’m here in solidarity with all my brothers and sisters to say, ‘That’s not ok.’”
No matter what political side people were for the rally, it was free speech for all at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza.
Eugene police said the rally ended peacefully with only one arrest made.