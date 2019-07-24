Home
Gunshots fired at Grants Pass business, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person was injured after being shot in Grants Pass in broad daylight.

Police were called to Johnston Dental Care on northwest Hawthorne Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Someone had shot at the dental office with bullets going through a window and hitting someone in the arm.

Police said the person who was hit is expected to be okay.

This is the second time in a week that police have responded to a shooting in the middle of the day.

On Sunday, someone shot at a church while service was going on.

There is no one in custody in connection with either incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

