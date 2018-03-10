Home
‘Habitat’ celebrates opening of two new homes

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local organization held a ceremony today, presenting the keys and celebrating the opening of two new homes.

For the last 10 months, around 215 Habitat for Humanity volunteers have been working on the construction of these two new homes in Medford.

Now with everything complete, organizers cut the red ribbon today and let the two residents, Jude Forler and Bill Hahey move into their new home.

Friends, family and other community members that helped out with the project celebrated as Forler and Hahey received the keys to a new life.

“I applied and I was accepted,” said Forler. “And I’m so grateful for that because I know for so many people, it’s desperation and it was for me as well.”

Forler says she’s thankful for the help Habitat for Humanity gave her and she hopes to spread that love for others in need in the future.

These were the 62 and 63 homes completed by Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

