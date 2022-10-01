Habitat for Humanity dedicates two homes to Almeda Fire victims

TALENT, Ore. – Habitat for Humanity welcomed two families into their new homes on October 1st in Talent.

The Garcia and Diaz families got the keys to their new homes, after losing it all in The Almeda Fire two years ago, and now they finally have a place their kids can call home.

Both families gave emotional speeches as they thanked everyone who helped them get back on their feet.

The two homes are Habitat for Humanity’s first completed project back within the burn scar of The Almeda Fire.

“Every Habitat dedication is special, but it hits you in a special place when it is post-tragedy. These people have gone through a lot in the past two years and hopefully, this will bring some closure to their lives,” said Jessica Ayres, Board President of Habitat for Humanity.

Ayres says the two families contributed 500 hours of what Habitat calls sweat equity and also completed a homeowners education program.

Habitat’s Executive Director says there are six projects currently being worked on from Ashland to Medford.

If you wish to donate to Habitat for Humanity and support future homeowners you can visit their website.