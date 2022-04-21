Habitat for Humanity hosts housing orientation for Almeda Fire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local efforts to re-home Almeda Fire survivors are underway, thanks to Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

More than a year-and-a-half after the Almeda Fire, stable housing is still in scarce supply for many locals. That’s why Habitat for Humanity has started a housing program for survivors.

The ownership orientation is Tuesday the 26th at 6:30 p.m. in the Habitat administrative office. The meeting will also be available on Zoom.

For more information about application deadlines and orientation options, visit http://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org