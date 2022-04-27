Habitat for Humanity reopens ‘Almeda Home Ownership Program’

PHOENIX, Ore. – Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its second round of homeownership programs for families whose homes were destroyed by the Almeda Fire.

The organization says selected families also go through an educational program that teaches budgeting, home maintenance and being good neighbors.

Officials say the process teaches families new skills and self-confidence.

“It’s really lifting someone up,” Brandon Thoms who is the program and operations director for Habitat for Humanity said. “Not only through providing them an affordable home, but being there alongside them and supporting them along the way.”

Habitat will be accepting applications until May 27, 2022.

More information including how to apply can be found on their website: https://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org/phoenix-talent-rebuild