Habitat For Humanity taking on biggest project yet

Rogue River, Ore., — Habitat For Humanity is taking on its biggest project ever, in Rogue River.
The organization broke ground today on a 16 unit complex.
It sits on 2 point 5 acres in Rogue River.
This is the biggest project the non profit has done in the Rogue Valley.
So far four families have been chosen to live in the complex.
“A little emotional, beyond blessed definitely, it’s nice to know that I finally have stability in my home, within my family.” said Bianca Brownlow, one of the new homeowners.
250 thousand dollars has already put into the lot to build the road, power and irrigation.
Foundations for the first two homes will be laid on June 15th.