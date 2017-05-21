Home
Habitat For Humanity taking on biggest project yet

Habitat For Humanity taking on biggest project yet

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Rogue River, Ore., — Habitat For Humanity is taking on its biggest project ever, in Rogue River.

The organization broke ground today on a 16 unit complex.

It sits on 2 point 5 acres in Rogue River.

This is the biggest project the non profit has done in the Rogue Valley.

So far four families have been chosen to live in the complex.

“A little emotional, beyond blessed definitely, it’s nice to know that I finally have stability in my home, within my family.” said Bianca Brownlow, one of the new homeowners.

250 thousand dollars has already put into the lot to build the road, power and irrigation.

Foundations for the first two homes will be laid on June 15th.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics