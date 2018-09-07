Haircuts for firefighters

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Looking around Grants Pass, the support for firefighters is clear through the numerous signs and displays of gratitude.
Using the extra foot traffic from tonight’s First Friday Live event, many businesses are giving some of their sales to the Oregon Fallen Firefighters Memorial Fund.
“For us, it’s the free haircuts, for other people it’s other things. But, this is how we know how to do it,” explained Rogue Barber owner Damion Trovato.
His barbershop on 6th street in Grants Pass is just one place thanking firefighters by giving them free haircuts.
“When we get some of those firefighters in our chairs, they’re so happy and relieved to have something to relax, you know, and something to unwind, recharge their batteries and then go back out there and do it — I can’t imagine doing their job.”
The haircut is more than just providing a free service.
“Just having them sit down and getting a nice shampoo, a nice tight fade, and sending them out the door barber-fresh. I mean that’s what we do anyways, but to do it for a good cause, that means even more.”
Even though firefighters are more than happy to pay, Trovato says it’s not about the money.
“The value is in the experience, really. It’s not the money.”