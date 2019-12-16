Hallmark Channel responds to same-sex ad controversy

(NBC) – The Hallmark Channel has reinstated ads featuring a same-sex couple that were originally pulled from the cable network.
The four ads, from the wedding planning company Zola, feature a lesbian couple celebrating their marriage.
Late last week, Hallmark executives decided to pull the advertisements following pressure from the conservative group “One Million Moms.”
The decision was met with considerable backlash and, on Sunday, Hallmark’s CEO said the company had made the wrong decision to pull the spots.
Hallmark also says it will work with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation or “GLAAD” to better represent the LGBTQ community across its portfolio of brands.
Both NBC Universal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Zola.