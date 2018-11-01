Halloween in the streets of Ashland

Ashland, Ore. – The city of Ashland celebrated Halloween in style with their annual children’s parade.
It was a lively day with people from all over Ashland flooding down main street to be apart of today’s parade. Most of the people I talked to today said that Halloween is their favorite holiday.
Dinosaurs, unicorns and life sized statues filled the streets of Ashland today to celebrate all hallow’s eve.
“You get to see all the creative costuming, and everyone puts in so much work, and so much fun into the whole event.”
Trick or treating started earlier in the day. Little ones were able to collect some candy from businesses down Main Street.
Most people say Halloween isn’t just a time to eat candy and get dressed up. It means a lot more than that.
“It’s like something that my family’s always been really into it’s like our holiday, not like Christmas or something, so we just got into and decorate the whole house.”Ashland resident, Josie said. “I always make my own costumes like DIY them. ”
“It’s just an excuse to kind of dress up and have a lot of fun with my friends and be stupid and come downtown and see everyone and just have a really good time,” Ashland resident, Cameron said.
While everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, NBC5 also spoke with Ashland police who said that keeping people safe is their number one priority tonight. So if you’re still on your way out on the town to celebrate make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and have a buddy.
Also if you happen to be driving tonight, just take it a bit slower and keep an eye out for everyone celebrating all hallow’s eve.
