Hammer-wielding woman holding child arrested in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to hit a child with a sledgehammer.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday night in the 800 block of Willis Avenue in Glendale.
According to deputies, 34-year-old Naomi Hope Ellis was barricaded in her bedroom with a 5-year-old child. The child could be heard screaming for help, so deputies said they broke through the door to find Ellis holding the child with one hand while holding a sledgehammer above the child with the other hand.
The sheriff’s office said Ellis wasn’t listening to their commands, so they were forced to physically overtake her. At one point, a TASER was deployed before deputies were able to safely remove the child from Ellis’ arms.
Ellis was taken to the Douglas County Jail and charged with menacing, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct and reckless endangering.
The child was physically unharmed in the incident.