Hanley Farm heritage sale

Central Point, Ore., — Hanley Farm hosted its annual heritage plant sale this weekend!

The two day sale had over 50 varieties of flowers, plants and herbs.

Organizers say the sale started with 9 tables full of item, and it was almost all gone within a few hours.

One highlight was the faerie garden, Ginna Gordon created several of them, and is considered a “faerie godmother”

“I write about farms and I love farms, so to be able to do what I do, which is build things, and donate it to a cause like this to keep this century farm alive, I think it’s a great thing.”

Three of the faerie gardens were raffled off, and the rest were put into the Hanley Mercantile to be sold.

There were also a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy, like a wagon ride, and kite making.

