Hanley Farm hosting Harvest and Scarecrow Festival this weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Southern Oregon Historical Society’s Hanley Farm is hosting a Harvest and Scarecrow Festival this weekend to properly welcome in the spooky season.

Attendees can make a full-sized scarecrow for $20, and a special prize could be up for grabs to those who make their scarecrow represent a character from Oregon’s History and enter it into the Director’s Feature Award contest.

Keeping with the autumn theme, there’s pumpkin painting, cider making and apple bobbing, plus plenty of kids’ activities.

“We are not open a whole lot, so these sort of public events are the times where folks can come and really learn about the farm and the property and learn about the Hanley family and all the other types of history that happen there, so we love to sort of lean into that, and we want to share it with folks,” Southern Oregon Historical Society’s Curator of Collections, Anna Sloan said. “So, we’re just hoping that people can come and get a little taste of history as well as sort of getting the groove of fall by coming out to the festival.”

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Admission is free.

More information can be found on the Southern Oregon Historical Society’s website.

