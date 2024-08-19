Hanley Farm to host free Archaeology Night

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology is collaborating with the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project to uncover some dirt on our region.

The event, set for August 29, promises to get attendees thinking like an archaeologist with hands-on activities.

The night will be complete with workshops on animal bones, survey pacing, cross-mending, and stratigraphy.

Plus, there will also be a History Scavenger Hunt.

“To be able to tell people about the folks that have been living here, and what their lives were like based on the things they left behind, that’s always a really fun conversation for us to have, and we get really excited when we see people have these AHA moments, that are this human connection to the past,” said SOU Laboratory of Anthropology Director, Chelsea Rose. “Like, the same reason why they decided to make Southern Oregon their home are the reasons why people have always lived here, since time and memorial.”

The Archaeology Night is happening at Hanley Farm on Hanley Road between Central Point and Jacksonville.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 29 and it’s completely free to attend.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.