Hanley Road reopened after construction

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Traffic along one of the main thoroughfares between Central Point and Jacksonville is once again flowing smoothly.
Hanley Road was closed from June 2nd until the end of the next week for repairs to its bridge rails and some pavement work.
Drivers were required to use alternative routes, although local traffic was still allowed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the new rails will be safer and will meet current standards.
On June 6th, ODOT announced construction on the bridge rail was complete, and Hanley Road between Rossanley Drive and West Main Street was reopened.