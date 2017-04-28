Happy Retirement Jeff Heaton!

Medford, Ore — Jeff Heaton is officially retired. Jeff spent nearly 30 years as a meteorologist for NBC5 News. Jeff’s presence extended beyond the news studio, including visits to school classrooms to teach children about weather and science.
From all of us at NBC5 News, we’ll miss you Jeff! Enjoy retirement!
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.