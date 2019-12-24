Hard-boiled eggs linked to deadly Listeria outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One person has died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs.
According to the CDC, seven people in five states have become ill including a newborn who was infected while the mother was pregnant.
Four people have been hospitalized and one person in Texas has died.
Health experts believe the source of the outbreak is bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods which have been sold under various brand names nationwide.
Trader Joe’s egg salad and old-fashioned potato salad are being recalled due to the listeria outbreak. They’ve been removed from store shelves out of an abundance of caution, but no illnesses linked to Trader Joe’s egg products have been reported.
The CDC is advising that people at high risk for infection throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing them.