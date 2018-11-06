Harlem Globetrotters play at North Medford High School

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the event. The game started at 7 P.M. but fans could buy tickets early to go to Magic Pass.
Magic Pass is a pre game show where attendees can meet Globetrotters, take photos, get autographs and even learn how to spin a ball like a Globetrotter.
Firefly Fisher, a player for the Harlem Globetrotters says their games are always fun and family friendly.
“It’s a lot of fun, all of these kids are going to leave with an experience they never had before and the best thing about it is their parents are bringing them here because they remember as kids watching us as the Harlem Globetrotters,” Fisher said.
