Harris responds to ‘American Jobs Plan’ criticism

CONCORD, N.H. (NBC) – Vice President Kamala Harris was in new Hampshire Friday promoting President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
The proposal, which is focused broadly on infrastructure and employment, is a major part of Biden’s agenda.
Some critics have said it is too broad and too “ambitious.”
Harris responded to that criticism in remarks at a labor union training facility in Concord.
She said, “The American Jobs Plan you know, some people will say, ‘You know, that’s a really ambitious plan, that’s a lot.’ Well, sometimes it takes a lot of courage, a lot of vision, a lot of faith in the American people. Yeah that’s a lot… to do the things that reflect who we are and have been as a nation in our greatest moments.”
Harris focused on the human aspect of the American Jobs Plan touting the $100 billion the plan would invest in training programs.
She also reiterated the White House’s concern that the country has fallen far behind on investing in work force development.