Harry and David introduces ‘Hosted Dinners’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Representatives from Harry and David came to our NBC5 News studio to discuss a new gourmet food experience.
Harry and David’s new “Hosted Dinners” program begins this week. It allows people to try gourmet products in a new setting.
Chefs from around the country will be participating.
“We are talking to chefs from Texas, to Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. So it’s something that will expand nationwide.
The first dinner starts Friday, February 9 at 6:30 at Larks in Medford.
