Harry & David store holds grand re-opening event

MEDFORD, Ore. – After 20 years in the Rogue Valley, Harry and David’s flagship Country Village Store is getting a makeover.
As a part of their 85th anniversary, their store is getting an upgrade including new graphic displays and technology. They’re also rolling out their new “share more” program so people know they’re not just a Christmas store.
“We are designed for sharing,” Greg Sarley explained, “whether you share something at your home or people are coming over to entertain, we have opportunities for you to express yourself and share both your ideas and your thoughts with people.”
The upgrade event was the beginning of their three-day countdown to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning at 8:45.
They’re also giving out a mystery discount to the first 100 customers who come into the store Friday morning for their grand opening at nine.