Harry & David to hire thousands

MEDFORD, Ore – Harry & David is hiring in preparation for the holiday season. The Medford brick and mortar said there are over 5,000 positions available.
Its parent company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, explained that they want to nearly quadruple the nationwide workforce. There are over 8,000 openings for seasonal workers across its gourmet food brands.
Both full and part time positions are available with roles including production, gift assembly and retail, call center, distribution and fulfillment operations and more.
To apply or learn more about positions and locations visit 1800flowersinc.com/careers.