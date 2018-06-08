Harry & David unveils employment center

MEDFORD, Ore. – Harry and David’s renovated employment and resource center was unveiled Thursday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The company has helped create over 100,000 jobs over the past 20 years.
Now, they are hoping it will continue to strengthen the economy throughout the Rogue Valley by opening it up to anyone searching for a job, not just Harry and David applicants.
“What’s really exciting about this is that we’re expanding our services,” explained Harry & David President Steve Lightman. “And we’re adding a new computer center in here. People can come in, fill out applications, they can come in and get help with learning how to use applications like Word.”
Anyone searching for work can use the center starting next month. It’ll be open Monday through Friday, from July until November. No appointment is necessary.