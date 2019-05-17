Harry & His Harley: 91-year-old veteran reflects on decades of service for children

Medford, Ore — Court Appointed Special Advocates or “CASAs” are volunteers who help abused and neglected children go through the court system.
One of those volunteers is gaining recognition, not only for his good works but also his decades service.
“My first motorcycle, in 1949, it was an old Harley Flathead, and I’ve been riding ever since.”
A few days short of 92 years old, Harry Howard says he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“You can’t, gosh it gets in your blood, if you stop, it’s all you’ll think about,” said Howard.
It’s made the World War II and Korean War Veteran a bit of a folk hero.
Especially when he rolls up to volunteer as a CASA for Jackson County Children.
“They’re amazing, they’re volunteers but they’re very highly trained, vetted volunteers who agree to advocate in court and outside of court for children that have been abused or neglected,” said CASA Executive Director Jennifer Mylenek.
In his decades as a CASA, Howard has handled hundreds of cases, representing kids in need.
“We have to see that our children are taught properly, and in those cases when that area is neglected, then we can step in and maybe make a contribution,” said Howard.
Children who would be without a voice, If it weren’t for volunteers like him.
“One of the most amazing things is Harry was on a case when he walked through our doors 29 years ago when we started, and he was on that case for 18 years,” said Mylenek.
“After being her CASA, then I was a CASA for the child she was fostering, that was interesting, a span of about 24 years,” said Howard.
Harry says it’s his way of giving back.
“Children of course are first and foremost, and the goal of everyone involved in this system is to get the family reunited if possible,” said Howard.
The motorcycle is just his way of getting there.
Howard is also a member of the old guard motorcycle club and rides his harley to honor veterans at local services and events.
CASA is looking for 100 more volunteers, training sessions are at their Medford location every Thursday.
