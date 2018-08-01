Hatchet attack suspect arrested in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Cave Junction man is in jail this morning accused of trying to kill his roommate with a hatchet.
The Oregonian reports Keith Lindley-Heller is accused of hitting a 60-year-old woman several times in the head at their home in the 1400 block of Rockydale Road on Friday.
Oregon State Police said he is also the caretaker for the victim.
They say he was drunk at the time and the two were in an argument when the assault occurred.
This morning he is in the Josephine County Jail facing several charges including attempted murder.
The victim is in the hospital and is expected to recover.