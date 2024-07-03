Hate and Bias Incidents Increase in Oregon

OREGON – The Oregon Department of Justice said its Bias Response Hotline has seen hate and bias incidents increase.

The DOJ said bias crimes and incidents were reported in every county in Oregon. The state found a 229% increase in overall reporting from the hotline from 2020 to 2023.

According to the state anti-religion bias saw the largest increase, up 128% in its most recent numbers.

If you are aware of any bias crimes or incidents you can contact the bias response hotline at StandAgainstHate.Oregon.gov or call 1-844-924-BIAS (2427).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.