Hazmat spill shuts down California freeway

HAYWARD, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – A northern California freeway was partly shut down Friday afternoon when a truck began leaking acid.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck was leaking 300 gallons of a blend of sulfuric acid and nitric acid.

As a result, authorities closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.

The Southland Mall nearby was also evacuated as a precaution.

Smoke was pouring from the truck and the leak was investigated as a possible hazardous material incident.

Traffic lanes will be re-opened when the gas dissipates.

