Hazmat spill shuts down California freeway

HAYWARD, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – A northern California freeway was partly shut down Friday afternoon when a truck began leaking acid.
The California Highway Patrol said the truck was leaking 300 gallons of a blend of sulfuric acid and nitric acid.
As a result, authorities closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.
The Southland Mall nearby was also evacuated as a precaution.
Smoke was pouring from the truck and the leak was investigated as a possible hazardous material incident.
Traffic lanes will be re-opened when the gas dissipates.