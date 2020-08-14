Head of Homeland Security appointed illegally, according to GAO

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The head of the Department of Homeland Security and a senior aide are not legally qualified to hold their jobs, according to a Government Accountability Office report.
The GAO found that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf was improperly appointed to his position, citing an order of succession from former Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan, who the GAO also found did not have the authority to hold his job.
The report’s findings also apply to Ken Cuccinelli, who is performing the duties of deputy secretary.
A DHS spokesman dismisses the findings, saying, “We wholeheartedly disagree with the GAO’s baseless report.”