Head of the American Medical Association addresses the nation

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – The President of the American Medical Association says some of the strategies to fight COVID-19 may seem “simplistic,” but they are based in science and evidence. Doctor Patrice Harris made that comment this morning during a national address in Atlanta.
Doctor Harris stressed the importance of relying on science and data to protect the public health. “We shouldn’t think that after we get to the apex or the peak, whatever that is, wherever you are, we can relax,” she said. “It’s not that simple. We will have to be thoughtful, and again let the data lead us on that. We will need to remain hyper-vigilant.”
She also urged the public to continue a tested strategy: social distancing.
Dr. Harris said, “The most effective tool we have in this fight is physical distancing, which means every city and state that has not yet implemented “shelter in place” or “stay at home” restrictions needs to do so immediately.”
Harris added, “At times like these, we may feel a sense of helplessness or hopelessness. But we are not powerless in this health crisis. We must all commit to evidence-based actions to fight this disease.”