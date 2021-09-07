Head of the Britt Festival retiring

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The head of the Britt Music and Arts Festival is retiring.
For over a decade, Donna Briggs oversaw the oldest outdoor music festival in the northwest. On September 7, she announced she’s stepping down from her position as president and CEO of Britt, effective December 31, 2021.
Briggs said, “It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of staff, board and volunteers. I am exceedingly grateful to everyone for all that we accomplished together over the years. From the hiring of our brilliant Music Director, Teddy Abrams, to the implementation of a successful business model, to the numerous capital projects and the recent trials of managing COVID-19; these were achievements that required a committed group of gifted, tenacious individuals who came together to work relentlessly for our common vision. I am also very proud of our robust year-round education programs. Lastly, I am grateful to my husband, John, and my children and grandchildren who stood by my side no matter what challenges we faced.”
Former Board Chair, Mike Burrill Jr., stated that “Briggs started with Britt while it was facing substantial fiscal challenges from the economic downturn in 2010. She helped the organization develop a new business model to lead us into the future. For the next decade, she followed that plan and Britt is stronger now than ever because of it.”
Britt’s board of directors will work with a consulting firm to find a replacement for Briggs. She’ll continue to serve as a consultant for the festival for up to a year after she officially leaves her current position.