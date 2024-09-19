Health advisory issued at Mill Beach due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is warning people to stay out of the water near Mill Beach in Curry County due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.

Under the public health advisory, issued Thursday, beach-goers should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or discolored water. People should also stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean.

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources including:

Stormwater runoff.

Sewer overflows.

Failing septic systems.

Animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.

According to the OHA, unsafe levels of this bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.

The agency says some populations are even more vulnerable to illness including children, elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

The water will continue to be re-tested and when levels are safe, OHA will inform the community.

More information on this and other advisories along the coast can be found on the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website.

