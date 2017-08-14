Health fair opens giving free wellness exams for children

White City, Ore.- School is right around the corner and if your kids need a checkup you’re in luck!
Rogue Community Health is hosting its second Back-to-School Health Fair at Table Rock Elementary tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tomorrow’s fair will be the first in a series of wellness exams that will be available throughout the week!
“We wanted to outreach our local community and provide services that will benefit the kids and the families and kind of meeting them where they’re at so that they didn’t have travel to the clinic,” said Larissa Medina, Director of the White City Rogue Community Health clinic.
Children will be able to receive the following when they show up:
- wellness exam
- immunizations
- sports physicals ($10)
- dental screenings and sealants
- free vision and hearing screenings
- insurance enrollment assistance
- ACCESS Mobile Food Pantry
Free backpacks filled with school supplies will also be given to every child that receives a wellness exam.
The clinic asks that parents please bring their child’s immunization record and insurance card when they show up and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive services.
The following locations and dates will be where the next wellness exams will take place:
Table Rock Elementary – Monday, Aug. 14th / 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Shady Cover Elementary – Tuesday, Aug. 15th / 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Eagle Point Middle School – Wednesday, Aug. 16th / 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
White Mountain Middle School – Thursday, Aug. 17th / 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information about the Back-to-School Health Fairs, contact Rogue Community Health in White City clinic at 541-826-5853.