Health insurers must cover at-home COVID tests starting Saturday

(CNN) Health insurance companies will soon have to cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Monday.

The department says private insurers will be required to pay for eight tests per month, per individual, either by covering the cost up-front or through a claim reimbursement.

The department says a doctor’s order, prescription or office visit will not be required. The tests also won’t be subject to co-pays or deductibles.

Health and Human Services says the move is part of an overall strategy to make at-home tests more accessible.

The new coverage requirement starts Saturday.