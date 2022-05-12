7 local nonprofits receive $229k in grants

ASHLAND, Ore. – Seven nonprofit organizations are being awarded grants by the Ashland Community Hospital Foundation (ACHF). The grants, totaling $229,500, will go toward community health and wellness projects.

The seven nonprofits receiving the grants are La Clinica, Mercy Flights, Options for Helping Residents of Ashland (OHRA), Rogue Valley Farm to School, Rogue Valley Mentoring, Talent Maker City, and the United Way of Jackson County.

The projects the grants will fund range from expanding Phoenix Elementary School’s health center hours to converting space at the OHRA Center into a clinic.

“We were delighted with the innovative projects presented and are pleased to share how philanthropic gifts have increased access to health and wellness services in our community. We are deeply grateful to our family of donors for their investment and to the organizations serving our community in new and innovative ways,” Board of Directors President Cindy Bernard said.