A fundraiser for Make-A-Wish to support sick kids

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fundraiser is being organized for Make-A-Wish Oregon to support sick kids.

We told you earlier this week about little Elianna.

The young Oregon girl’s parents are organizing the event after her wish was fulfilled by Make-A-Wish Oregon earlier this year.

Their fundraiser will be hosted at the Dos Mariposas Vineyard and Lavender Farm in Medford on June 30th.

“Ella is doing all this from goodness of her heart and all of the proceeds are going to go to make a wish which is phenomenal, and another thing is, it’s going to be a really good time. It going to be the perfect time of the year” Said Terri Rennick-Deering, owner of Dos Mariposas Vineyard and Lavender Farm.

“They have a great backdrop for the live music. they are wonderful hosts and very kind”, said Anna Baird-Callaway, Elianna’s mother.

Tickets are being sold for $50 and only 200 are available.

It includes dinner, a concert and a silent auction.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Make-A-Wish Oregon.

Tickets are available at eventsbright.com.

